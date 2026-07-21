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Neelima V. Chu, MD

5.0

209 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology

619-644-6815

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6815

Care schedule

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About Neelima V. Chu, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Deborah Oh, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel that being a physician is one of the noblest professions. I am honored to have the opportunity to guide patients on their health care journey. I love the science involved but above all I enjoy the interactions I have daily with such wonderful people. It is truly a privilege to be in a position to help someone. I believe in empowering each patient with the knowledge of their medical condition to achieve the goal of good health. There is a tremendous amount of information available online, and I believe it is my responsibility to help individuals understand the difference between fact and fiction. I love to travel and spend time with my family when I am not working. I have lovely teenage twin daughters who keep me busy with all of their extracurricular activities. For relaxation, I enjoy reading, cooking and watching movies.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: Telugu

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center: Residency
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center: Internship
University of Vermont: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1154407443

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Neelima V. Chu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

209 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Like I mentioned Dr Chu very concerning Dr. What to make you feel better

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

She should train others in the medical field!

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

I love the way Dr. Chu listens to my concerns and has always been super nice

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

This was my first visit with Dr. Chu. She was beyond exceptional! She drew a diagram of her explanation on a paper so I could understand and remember what she told me. No doctor does this. I was extremely impressed. She was very friendly and came in with a big smile. I wish she could be my regular doctor instead of a specialist. SRS needs t figure out a way to clone this doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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