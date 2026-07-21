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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
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I practice as a team with Dr. Deborah Oh, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel that being a physician is one of the noblest professions. I am honored to have the opportunity to guide patients on their health care journey. I love the science involved but above all I enjoy the interactions I have daily with such wonderful people. It is truly a privilege to be in a position to help someone. I believe in empowering each patient with the knowledge of their medical condition to achieve the goal of good health. There is a tremendous amount of information available online, and I believe it is my responsibility to help individuals understand the difference between fact and fiction. I love to travel and spend time with my family when I am not working. I have lovely teenage twin daughters who keep me busy with all of their extracurricular activities. For relaxation, I enjoy reading, cooking and watching movies.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1154407443
Neelima V. Chu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
209 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Like I mentioned Dr Chu very concerning Dr. What to make you feel better
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
She should train others in the medical field!
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
I love the way Dr. Chu listens to my concerns and has always been super nice
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
This was my first visit with Dr. Chu. She was beyond exceptional! She drew a diagram of her explanation on a paper so I could understand and remember what she told me. No doctor does this. I was extremely impressed. She was very friendly and came in with a big smile. I wish she could be my regular doctor instead of a specialist. SRS needs t figure out a way to clone this doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neelima V. Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neelima V. Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Neelima V. Chu, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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