About Neelima Chu, MD, FACE

I practice as a team with Dr. Deborah Oh, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel that being a physician is one of the noblest professions. I am honored to have the opportunity to guide patients on their health care journey. I love the science involved but above all I enjoy the interactions I have daily with such wonderful people. It is truly a privilege to be in a position to help someone. I believe in empowering each patient with the knowledge of their medical condition to achieve the goal of good health. There is a tremendous amount of information available online, and I believe it is my responsibility to help individuals understand the difference between fact and fiction. I love to travel and spend time with my family when I am not working. I have lovely teenage twin daughters who keep me busy with all of their extracurricular activities. For relaxation, I enjoy reading, cooking and watching movies.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Telugu

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center : Residency

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center : Internship

University of Vermont : Medical School



Areas of focus Adrenal disorders

Diabetes

General endocrinology

LGBTQ health

Lifestyle Medicine

Osteoporosis

Pituitary tumors

Thyroid problems

NPI 1154407443