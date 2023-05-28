Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Neelima Chu, MD, FACE
I practice as a team with Dr. Deborah Oh, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel that being a physician is one of the noblest professions. I am honored to have the opportunity to guide patients on their health care journey. I love the science involved but above all I enjoy the interactions I have daily with such wonderful people. It is truly a privilege to be in a position to help someone. I believe in empowering each patient with the knowledge of their medical condition to achieve the goal of good health. There is a tremendous amount of information available online, and I believe it is my responsibility to help individuals understand the difference between fact and fiction. I love to travel and spend time with my family when I am not working. I have lovely teenage twin daughters who keep me busy with all of their extracurricular activities. For relaxation, I enjoy reading, cooking and watching movies.
Age:52
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Telugu
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center:Residency
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center:Internship
University of Vermont:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary tumors
- Thyroid problems
NPI
1154407443
Insurance plans accepted
Neelima Chu, MD, FACE, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
195 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chu saw me in person even though I had been scheduled for a phone visit. I didn't realize it and showed up in person. Dr. Chu went over my DXA scam results with me, since I have a hard time reading the results on Follow my Health. She also informed me about the different osteoporosis treatments. She was very kind and friendly.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
My experience that day was great!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Chu patiently listened and answered all of my questions!
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Neelma Chu took time to explain everything and answered any questions I had. She has such a friendly and kind attitude.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Neelima Chu, MD, FACE, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neelima Chu, MD, FACE? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
