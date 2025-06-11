We’ve all seen the effects of GLP-1 agonist medications, or GLP-1s. The weight some people strive to lose seemingly fades away when aided by the prescription medications.

Commonly called Ozempic — the brand name of a GLP-1 medication approved only to treat Type 2 diabetes — GLP-1 medications have been used to successfully support weight loss for millions of people.

GLP-1s specifically approved for weight loss include Wegovy, Saxenda and Zepbound, and their weight loss effectiveness is often lauded. However, the medications can be costly if not covered by a person’s insurance provider.

Thus, a question has flooded social media: When taken together, can certain over-the-counter supplements mimic the weight loss effect of a GLP-1?

A doctor weighs in

According to some social media influencers, a combination of natural supplements can provide the same results as Ozempic without the unpleasant side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea and constipation. The supposed weight loss “cocktail” of supplements includes magnesium, ashwagandha, L-theanine, myo-inositol and D-chiro inositol, berberine, and vitamins D3 and K2.

However, Dr. Neelima Chu, an endocrinologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, says that while these supplements may have benefits, they’re ineffective for weight loss. Here, she shares the actual benefits of each:

1 Magnesium Some benefits of magnesium include improved sleep and reduced anxiety and cortisol levels. It may also aid in calcium absorption and vitamin D activation, helping muscles contract and relax properly and reducing cramps and spasms. 2 Ashwagandha Commonly used for stress and anxiety, ashwagandha may reduce cortisol levels and improve memory, attention and executive function, possibly due to antioxidants and neuroprotective effects. 3 L-theanine This amino acid primarily found in tea leaves may improve sleep by promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety, especially in individuals with high stress levels. 4 Myo-inositol and d-Chiro inositol Inositol is a form of sugar that could help lower your risk for metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, gestational diabetes and more. It has been found to lower cholesterol and even help ease the symptoms of depression. 5 Berberine A chemical found in plants such as goldenseal and turmeric, berberine has been shown to lower blood sugar and decrease insulin resistance in people with Type 2 diabetes. 6 Vitamins D3 and K2 Vitamin D can enhance calcium absorption from the gut, while K2 helps direct calcium to the bones and teeth rather than the arteries. Together, they could help improve bone density in the spine and lower the risk of fractures in post-menopausal women.

“While the supplements above have demonstrated benefits for stress reduction, improved sleep and enhanced insulin sensitivity, they do not replicate the powerful weight loss effects seen with GLP-1 receptor agonists,” Dr. Chu says.

What’s the difference?

GLP-1s work by suppressing appetite, slowing gastric emptying and improving insulin function, Dr. Chu Explains. Those who take GLP-1s typically lose between 10% and 20% of their body weight, while those taking a supplement combination are unlikely to lose a measurable amount unless accompanied by increased exercise and a restrictive diet.

However, unlike GLP-1s, Dr. Chu says that the supplement combination shouldn’t have significant side effects. Although, diarrhea may occur if supplements like magnesium or berberine are taken at a higher dosage than the recommended amount.

“It’s essential to discuss any supplements you are taking, or plan to take, with your doctor to avoid harmful interactions,” says Dr. Chu. “For instance, people with high levels of calcium in their blood should talk with their doctor before taking high doses of vitamin D or K. What’s more, your doctor can help you identify safe and effective weight loss methods if needed.”

