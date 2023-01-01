Provider Image

Negin Rajaipour, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    4004 Beyer Blvd
    San Diego, CA 92173
    619-662-4100

About Negin Rajaipour, MD

Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Eisenhower Health:
 Residency
Ross University:
 Medical School
Eisenhower Health:
 Internship
NPI
1508286709

Negin Rajaipour, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

