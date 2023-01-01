Provider Image

Ngoc Nguyen, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    4690 El Cajon Blvd
    San Diego, CA 92115
    Get directions
    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-824-9076

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Ngoc Nguyen, MD

Age:
 53
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Vietnamese
Education
University of Washington:
 Medical School
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:
 Residency
MultiCare Health System (Tacoma):
 Fellowship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:
 Internship
NPI
1184668105

Insurance plans accepted

Ngoc Nguyen, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ngoc Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.