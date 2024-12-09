Provider Image

Nhan Trong Pham, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Not accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Age:

 44

Gender:

 Male

Languages: 

Vietnamese

SCS/MSUCOM/McLaren Oakland:

 Residency

Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:

 Medical School

Trinity Health Muskegon:

 Residency

1588018741

Nhan Trong Pham, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

