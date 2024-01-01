Medical doctor (MD)
Emergency medicine
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Emergency medicine
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Nicholas Miniel, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:Medical School
Olive View Medical Center:Residency
University of Washington:Internship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
NPI
1134311517
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Miniel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Miniel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.