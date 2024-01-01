Provider Image

Nicholas Rocco, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Urology (board certified)

Accepting new patients

  1. United Urology
    7918 El Cajon Boulevard
    Suite N-3380
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-917-9714

About Nicholas Rocco, MD

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2024
Gender:
 Male
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1538508379

