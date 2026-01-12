Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Surgical Specialists
7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765
Get directions
858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nicholas R. Yu, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1710149950
Insurance plans accepted
Nicholas R. Yu, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas R. Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas R. Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.