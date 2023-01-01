Provider Image

Nicholas Yu, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego General and Vascular Surgeons Medical Group
    7910 Frost St
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-565-0104
    Fax: 858-565-0194

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Nicholas Yu, MD

Age:
 50
Education
Boston University School of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of Buffalo:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1710149950

Insurance plans accepted

Nicholas Yu, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.