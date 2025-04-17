Provider Image

Nicole Ortiz, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Pain medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Book appointment

Call to schedule

California Pain Consultants

858-571-3630
Fax: 858-295-3948

5395 Ruffin Road
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92123

California Pain Consultants

858-571-3630
Fax: 858-295-3948

750 Medical Center Court
Suite 14B
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Pain Consultants

    5395 Ruffin Road
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-571-3630
    Fax: 858-295-3948

  2. California Pain Consultants

    750 Medical Center Court
    Suite 14B
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-571-3630
    Fax: 858-295-3948

Care schedule

California Pain Consultants

5395 Ruffin Road

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

California Pain Consultants

750 Medical Center Court

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Nicole Ortiz, MD

Age: 32
Gender: Female

Education

Montefiore Medical Center: Residency
Montefiore Medical Center: Fellowship
NYU Grossman School of Medicine: Internship
State University of New York, Stony Brook: Medical School

NPI

1114585957

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Nicole Ortiz, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicole Ortiz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.