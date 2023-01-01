Provider Image

Niloufar Salehi, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Southern Indian Health Council
    4058 Willows Rd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-445-3958
  2. Southern Indian Health Council Campo
    36350 Church Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-478-1031

About Niloufar Salehi, DO

Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Maine Dartmouth Collaborative Care Center:
 Fellowship
Des Moines University:
 Medical School
St. John Macomb Oakland Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1023278629

Niloufar Salehi, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

