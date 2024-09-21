Provider Image

Nimit Patel, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Better Night Medical Group

    5471 Kearny Villa Road
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    866-801-9440
    Fax: 619-299-6222

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Nimit Patel, MD

Age:

 37

Gender:

 Male

Education

American University of Antigua College of Medicine:

 Medical School

Prisma Health Global Health Fellowship / University of South Carolina:

 Residency

Cleveland Clinic:

 Fellowship

NPI

1770997108

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Nimit Patel, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nimit Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.