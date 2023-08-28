Provider Image

Noha Abdelgelil, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Noha Abdelgelil, MD in the last two years.

Call to schedule

Southern California Liver & GI Centers, East Lake

619-522-0399
Fax: 619-500-5286

2436 Fenton St.
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91914-3516

Southern California Liver Centers Riverside

951-275-0900
Fax: 951-275-0800

6216 Brockton Avenue
Suite 213
Riverside, CA 92506-4135

Southern California Liver Centers, Chula Vista

619-522-0399
Fax: 619-869-4027

303 H St.
Suite 103
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2650

Southern California Liver Centers, Coronado

619-522-0399
Fax: 619-522-0375

131 Orange Avenue
Suite 101B
Coronado, CA 92118-1408

Southern California Liver Centers, El Cajon

619-522-0399
Fax: 619-749-3295

463 N. Magnolia Ave.
Suite A
El Cajon, CA 92020-3606

Southern California Liver Centers, El Centro

760-337-1000
Fax: 760-353-7017

1594 S. Imperial Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243-4241

Southern California Liver Centers, Escondido

619-522-0399
Fax: 760-741-2870

488 E. Valley Parkway
Suite 313
Escondido, CA 92025-3375

Southern California Liver Centers, Palm Springs

951-275-9000
Fax: 951-275-0800

1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Suite 304W
Palm Springs, CA 92262-4800

Southern California Liver Centers, San Clemente

949-486-6002
Fax: 949-496-6004

675 Camino Del Los Mares
Suite 301
San Clemente, CA 92673-2836

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Southern California Liver & GI Centers, East Lake

    2436 Fenton St.
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91914-3516
    Get directions

    619-522-0399
    Fax: 619-500-5286

  2. Southern California Liver Centers Riverside

    6216 Brockton Avenue
    Suite 213
    Riverside, CA 92506-4135
    Get directions

    951-275-0900
    Fax: 951-275-0800

  3. Southern California Liver Centers, Chula Vista

    303 H St.
    Suite 103
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-2650
    Get directions

    619-522-0399
    Fax: 619-869-4027

  4. Southern California Liver Centers, Coronado

    131 Orange Avenue
    Suite 101B
    Coronado, CA 92118-1408
    Get directions

    619-522-0399
    Fax: 619-522-0375

  5. Southern California Liver Centers, El Cajon

    463 N. Magnolia Ave.
    Suite A
    El Cajon, CA 92020-3606
    Get directions

    619-522-0399
    Fax: 619-749-3295

  6. Southern California Liver Centers, El Centro

    1594 S. Imperial Ave.
    El Centro, CA 92243-4241
    Get directions

    760-337-1000
    Fax: 760-353-7017

  7. Southern California Liver Centers, Escondido

    488 E. Valley Parkway
    Suite 313
    Escondido, CA 92025-3375
    Get directions

    619-522-0399
    Fax: 760-741-2870

  8. Southern California Liver Centers, Palm Springs

    1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive
    Suite 304W
    Palm Springs, CA 92262-4800
    Get directions

    951-275-9000
    Fax: 951-275-0800

  9. Southern California Liver Centers, San Clemente

    675 Camino Del Los Mares
    Suite 301
    San Clemente, CA 92673-2836
    Get directions

    949-486-6002
    Fax: 949-496-6004

About Noha Abdelgelil, MD

Age: 37
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Cairo University: Medical School
Broward Health Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1457926404

Patient Portal

Connect with Noha Abdelgelil, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noha Abdelgelil, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.