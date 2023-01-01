Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
South County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery246 F St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD
To provide patients with the highest quality oral and maxillofacial surgery healthcare in a pleasant and caring environment.
Age:56
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Harvard Medical School:Dental
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Laser surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871685164
Insurance plans accepted
Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD, accepts 8 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.