About Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD

To provide patients with the highest quality oral and maxillofacial surgery healthcare in a pleasant and caring environment.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

University of California, San Francisco : Internship

Harvard Medical School : Dental

University of California, San Francisco : Residency



Areas of focus Dental extractions

Dental implants

Laser surgery

Maxillofacial surgery

Orthognathic surgery

Reconstructive surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.