Provider Image

Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

Plastic surgery

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

South County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

619-420-3311

246 F St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

    246 F St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-420-3311

About Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD

To provide patients with the highest quality oral and maxillofacial surgery healthcare in a pleasant and caring environment.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Internship
Harvard Medical School: Dental
University of California, San Francisco: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Laser surgery
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Orthognathic surgery
  • Reconstructive surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1871685164

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD, accepts 8 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nojan Talebzadeh, MD, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.