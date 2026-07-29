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Noran M. Barry, MD

4.9

133 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

Care schedule

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About Noran M. Barry, MD

When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, it becomes an incredibly important time for a doctor to be able to connect. I believe that the multidisciplinary team’s role, is not just to treat the disease, but also to remain an active resource in the patient’s transition to a new life. I value the complexity of treating breast disease both inside and outside the operating room and using specialized education from my fellowship to provide comprehensive and individualized patient care.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

St. James School of Medicine: Medical School
St. Luke's Hospital: Residency
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: Fellowship
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467763300

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Noran M. Barry, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

133 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr Berry was very informative about my condition and what to expect. Answered all the questons

Verified Patient

May 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Barry is incredible and we are all lucky to have her!

Verified Patient

April 12, 2026

5.0

As with my previous visit I found Dr. Barry to be extremely thorough and intelligent. She also has a terrific bedside manner, one of the best i've ever experienced! I have no problem highly recommending her.

Verified Patient

March 28, 2026

5.0

Doctor Barry was a very caring person, awesome personality and I felt at ease speaking to her.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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