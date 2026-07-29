Sharp Mary Birch offers new advanced breast cancer procedure
The hospital is the first in Southern California to offer an advanced breast cancer procedure that leaves more natural-looking breasts following reconstruction.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
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When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, it becomes an incredibly important time for a doctor to be able to connect. I believe that the multidisciplinary team’s role, is not just to treat the disease, but also to remain an active resource in the patient’s transition to a new life. I value the complexity of treating breast disease both inside and outside the operating room and using specialized education from my fellowship to provide comprehensive and individualized patient care.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467763300
Noran M. Barry, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
133 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Berry was very informative about my condition and what to expect. Answered all the questons
Verified Patient
May 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Barry is incredible and we are all lucky to have her!
Verified Patient
April 12, 2026
5.0
As with my previous visit I found Dr. Barry to be extremely thorough and intelligent. She also has a terrific bedside manner, one of the best i've ever experienced! I have no problem highly recommending her.
Verified Patient
March 28, 2026
5.0
Doctor Barry was a very caring person, awesome personality and I felt at ease speaking to her.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noran M. Barry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Noran M. Barry, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
The hospital is the first in Southern California to offer an advanced breast cancer procedure that leaves more natural-looking breasts following reconstruction.
At an event honoring cancer survivors, Dr. Noran Barry discussed living through fear, pain, hope and healing.
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