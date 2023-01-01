Noran Barry, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Breast surgical oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Noran Barry, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Breast surgical oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Noran Barry, MD
When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, it becomes an incredibly important time for a doctor to be able to connect. I believe that the multidisciplinary team’s role, is not just to treat the disease, but also to remain an active resource in the patient’s transition to a new life. I value the complexity of treating breast disease both inside and outside the operating room and using specialized education from my fellowship to provide comprehensive and individualized patient care.
Age:41
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
St. James School of Medicine:Medical School
St. Luke's Hospital:Residency
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill:Fellowship
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast cancer
- Breast surgical oncology
- Hidden scar surgery
- Lymphatic surgery
- Nipple sparing mastectomy
- Oncoplastic surgical treatment
- Skin sparing mastectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Noran Barry, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noran Barry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noran Barry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.