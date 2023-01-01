About Noran Barry, MD

When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, it becomes an incredibly important time for a doctor to be able to connect. I believe that the multidisciplinary team’s role, is not just to treat the disease, but also to remain an active resource in the patient’s transition to a new life. I value the complexity of treating breast disease both inside and outside the operating room and using specialized education from my fellowship to provide comprehensive and individualized patient care.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education St. James School of Medicine : Medical School

St. Luke's Hospital : Residency

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill : Fellowship

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital : Fellowship



Areas of focus Breast cancer

Breast surgical oncology

Hidden scar surgery

Lymphatic surgery

Nipple sparing mastectomy

Oncoplastic surgical treatment

Skin sparing mastectomy

