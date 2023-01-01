Norihiro Yogo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Norihiro Yogo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Norihiro Yogo, MD
Age:41
Languages:English
Education
Indiana University:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of Colorado:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1346408523
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Norihiro Yogo, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Norihiro Yogo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Norihiro Yogo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Norihiro Yogo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Norihiro Yogo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.