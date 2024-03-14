Schedule an appointment
Ortho 1 Medical Group9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 228
La Jolla, CA 92037
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County3905 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County6121 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
About Norman Kane, MD
Age:74
Gender:Male
Education
Tufts University:Residency
St. Mary's Hospital:Internship
Stanford Hospital and Clinics:Residency
Stanford Hospital and Clinics:Fellowship
NPI
1588625982
