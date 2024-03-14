Provider Image

Norman Kane, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)

  1. Ortho 1 Medical Group
    9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 228
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-824-1703
  2. Orthopaedic Specialists of North County
    3905 Waring Rd
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    760-724-9000
  3. Orthopaedic Specialists of North County
    6121 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    760-724-9000

About Norman Kane, MD

Age:
 74
Gender:
 Male
Education
Tufts University:
 Residency
St. Mary's Hospital:
 Internship
Stanford Hospital and Clinics:
 Residency
Stanford Hospital and Clinics:
 Fellowship
NPI
1588625982
