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Oday Saeed, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Book appointment

Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-582-4490
Fax: 619-582-4737

6402 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92115

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

619-585-4370
Fax: 858-303-9144

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa

619-644-6525
Fax: 619-644-6537

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    6402 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92115
    Get directions

    619-582-4490
    Fax: 619-582-4737

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616
    Get directions

    619-585-4370
    Fax: 858-303-9144

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6525
    Fax: 619-644-6537

Care schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

6402 El Cajon Blvd

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Oday Saeed, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1639432164

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Oday Saeed, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.