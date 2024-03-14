Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
6402 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92115
Get directions
619-582-4490
Fax: 619-582-4737
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616
Get directions
619-585-4370
Fax: 858-303-9144
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6525
Fax: 619-644-6537
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group
6402 El Cajon Blvd
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Oday Saeed, MD
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639432164
Insurance plans accepted
Oday Saeed, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Oday Saeed, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.