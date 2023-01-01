Provider Image

Omar Khayyat, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
  1. Health Ave Clinic
    250 E Chase Ave
    Suite 109
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-499-5006

About Omar Khayyat, MD

Age:
 41
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Kurdish, Arabic, Chaldean
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
University of Baghdad:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1649711862

Insurance plans accepted

Omar Khayyat, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

