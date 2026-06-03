How to support a woman with breast cancer
A breast cancer diagnosis affects not only the person but also those who love and support her.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Omid R. Bakhtar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Omid R. Bakhtar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Omid R. Bakhtar, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A breast cancer diagnosis affects not only the person but also those who love and support her.
As we mark 5 years since the start of the pandemic, Sharp leaders share lessons learned and the positive impacts on health care.
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