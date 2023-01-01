Provider Image

Omid Moshtaghi, MD

Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-482-0565
  2. ENT Associates of San Diego
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 3, Suite 101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-464-3353

About Omid Moshtaghi, MD

Age:
 33
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
NPI
1730675927

Omid Moshtaghi, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

