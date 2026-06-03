Omid Moshtaghi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
Medical Group
Insurance
Omid Moshtaghi, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
ENT Associate of San Diego
2060 Otay Lakes Road
Suite 140
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
619-482-0565
Fax: 619-482-2775
ENT Associates of San Diego
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 3, Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
ENT Associate of San Diego
2060 Otay Lakes Road
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
ENT Associates of San Diego
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Omid Moshtaghi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- INSPIRE® Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730675927
Insurance plans accepted
Omid Moshtaghi, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Omid Moshtaghi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.