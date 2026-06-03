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Omid Moshtaghi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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ENT Associate of San Diego

619-482-0565
Fax: 619-482-2775

2060 Otay Lakes Road
Suite 140
Chula Vista, CA 91913

ENT Associates of San Diego

619-464-3353

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 3, Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. ENT Associate of San Diego

    2060 Otay Lakes Road
    Suite 140
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    Get directions

    619-482-0565
    Fax: 619-482-2775

  2. ENT Associates of San Diego

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 3, Suite 101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-464-3353

Care schedule

ENT Associate of San Diego

2060 Otay Lakes Road

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

ENT Associates of San Diego

5565 Grossmont Center Dr

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Omid Moshtaghi, MD

Age: 36
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • INSPIRE® Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730675927

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Omid Moshtaghi, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.