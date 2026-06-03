Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Ori Schnitzer, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1649615527
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ori Schnitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ori Schnitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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