Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., Chula Vista
752 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6666
Get directions
619-656-0206
Fax: 619-656-8936
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City
610 Euclid Ave.
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950-2953
Get directions
619-527-7700
Fax: 619-527-3226
Care schedule
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City
610 Euclid Ave.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Paavan Patel, DO
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376076885
Insurance plans accepted
Paavan Patel, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paavan Patel, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paavan Patel, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.