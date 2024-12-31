Provider Image

Paige Thiermann, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Neighborhood Healthcare

    855 E Madison Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-440-2751

About Paige Thiermann, MD

 43

 Female

English, Spanish

Education

Albany Medical College:

 Medical School

University of California, San Diego:

 Residency

1134411432

Paige Thiermann, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.