Pallavi Bhat, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Neighborhood Healthcare

833-867-4642
Fax: 360-462-2746

855 E Madison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Location and phone

  1. Neighborhood Healthcare

    855 E Madison Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    833-867-4642
    Fax: 360-462-2746

Care schedule

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Pallavi Bhat, MD

Age: 32
Gender: Female

Education

Eisenhower Health: Residency
American University of Antigua: Medical School

NPI

1932661931

