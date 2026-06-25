Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Patricia A. Cribbs, NP
The Sharp Experience means providing exceptional care to every patient, every time, and it starts with actively listening to patient's concerns and hearing their story.
NPI
1427067784
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia A. Cribbs, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia A. Cribbs, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.