Patricia Cribbs, NP
No ratings available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Patricia Cribbs, NP
The Sharp Experience means providing exceptional care to every patient, every time, and it starts with actively listening to patient's concerns and hearing their story.
Gender:Female
Languages:English
NPI
1427067784
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Patricia Cribbs, NP, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia Cribbs, NP? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Patricia Cribbs, NP, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia Cribbs, NP? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.