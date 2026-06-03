Does the updated COVID shot affect mammogram results?
Side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer considered a valid reason for postponing your mammogram.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1932305596
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia S. Poole, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia S. Poole, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Patricia S. Poole, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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