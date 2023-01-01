Patrick McCallion, MD
Location and phone
ENT Associates of San Diego5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Patrick McCallion, MD
I became a physician to help others and to improve patients' quality of life. I feel it is important to listen to the patient, as the patient understands their body and situation better than anybody else. It is important to work jointly with the patient to achieve a solution to their problem. In my spare time, I enjoy outdoor activities and spending time with my family.
Age:62
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Mick-cal-yen
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cancer
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1134144454
Insurance plans accepted
Patrick McCallion, MD, accepts 52 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
