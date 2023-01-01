About Patrick McCallion, MD

I became a physician to help others and to improve patients' quality of life. I feel it is important to listen to the patient, as the patient understands their body and situation better than anybody else. It is important to work jointly with the patient to achieve a solution to their problem. In my spare time, I enjoy outdoor activities and spending time with my family.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Mick-cal-yen

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Residency

University of Southern California : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.