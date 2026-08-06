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Patrick G. McCallion, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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ENT Associates of San Diego

619-464-3353

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. ENT Associates of San Diego

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-464-3353

About Patrick G. McCallion, MD

I became a physician to help others and to improve patients' quality of life. I feel it is important to listen to the patient, as the patient understands their body and situation better than anybody else. It is important to work jointly with the patient to achieve a solution to their problem. In my spare time, I enjoy outdoor activities and spending time with my family.

Age: 65
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Mick-cal-yen

Education

University of Southern California: Residency
University of Southern California: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1134144454

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Patrick G. McCallion, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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