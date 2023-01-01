About Paula Ann Dozzi, MD

I welcome and encourage patient involvement in their health maintenance and treatment plans. I strive to promote healthy lifestyles for both my family medicine and adolescent medicine patients.

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Western Ontario : Medical School

University of Western Ontario : Internship

University of Western Ontario : Residency



Areas of focus Lifestyle Medicine

NPI 1295758118