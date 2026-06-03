Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
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Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Paula M. Leibham, NP
The Sharp Experience to me, is to provide the best care possible with compassion and empathy, encompassing both physical and mental needs.
Education
NPI
1114944899
Insurance plans accepted
Paula M. Leibham, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paula M. Leibham, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paula M. Leibham, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.