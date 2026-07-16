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Peter H. Belott, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiac electrophysiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049

300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

    300 S. Pierce St.
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
    Get directions

    619-668-4700
    Fax: 619-668-0049

About Peter H. Belott, MD

I am dedicated to professional and caring patient care, and my patients' satisfaction is my top priority.

Age: 83
In practice since: 1978
Gender: Male

Education

Lenox Hill Hospital: Internship
Lenox Hill Hospital: Residency
New Jersey College of Medicine: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1316913833

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Peter H. Belott, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.