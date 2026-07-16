Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
About Peter H. Belott, MD
I am dedicated to professional and caring patient care, and my patients' satisfaction is my top priority.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Device lead extraction
- Electrophysiology studies
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Pacemaker insertion
- Pulsed field ablation
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Treadmill in office
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316913833
Insurance plans accepted
Peter H. Belott, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter H. Belott, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.