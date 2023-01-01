About Peter Belott, MD

I am dedicated to professional and caring patient care, and my patients' satisfaction is my top priority.

Age: 80

In practice since: 1978

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Lenox Hill Hospital : Internship

Lenox Hill Hospital : Residency

New Jersey College of Medicine : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Atrial fibrillation

Cardiac cath - angiogram

Device lead extraction

Electrophysiology studies

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Pacemaker insertion

Radiofrequency ablation

