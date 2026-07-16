About Peter H. Belott, MD

I am dedicated to professional and caring patient care, and my patients' satisfaction is my top priority.

Age: 83

In practice since: 1978

Gender: Male



Education Lenox Hill Hospital : Internship

Lenox Hill Hospital : Residency

New Jersey College of Medicine : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.