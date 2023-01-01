About Peter Csapoczi, MD

I feel I started my lifelong medicine career when I started my first lab assistant job and became obsessed by the science of medicine. I strive to provide comprehensive general medical care to my patient through our complex clinical resources. Outside of medicine, I spend time with family and spend time doing outdoor activities and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hungarian , Spanish , Ukrainian

Education University of Debrecen Medical School : Medical School

Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center : Internship

Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center : Residency

