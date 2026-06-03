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Peter Csapoczi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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San Ysidro Health Center

619-662-4100
Fax: 619-205-1952

950 S Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    950 S Euclid Ave
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions

    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-205-1952

Care schedule

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About Peter Csapoczi, MD

I feel I started my lifelong medicine career when I started my first lab assistant job and became obsessed by the science of medicine. I strive to provide comprehensive general medical care to my patient through our complex clinical resources. Outside of medicine, I spend time with family and spend time doing outdoor activities and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Male
Languages: Hungarian, Spanish, Ukrainian

Education

University of Debrecen Medical School: Medical School
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center: Internship
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Lab on premises
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1841357118

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Peter Csapoczi, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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