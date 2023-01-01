Provider Image

Peter Csapoczi, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
About Peter Csapoczi, MD

I feel I started my lifelong medicine career when I started my first lab assistant job and became obsessed by the science of medicine. I strive to provide comprehensive general medical care to my patient through our complex clinical resources. Outside of medicine, I spend time with family and spend time doing outdoor activities and promoting healthier lifestyles.
Age:
 56
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Hungarian, Spanish, Ukrainian
Education
University of Debrecen Medical School:
 Medical School
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center:
 Internship
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center:
 Residency
NPI
1841357118

