Peter Csapoczi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Peter Csapoczi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center950 S Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Peter Csapoczi, MD
I feel I started my lifelong medicine career when I started my first lab assistant job and became obsessed by the science of medicine. I strive to provide comprehensive general medical care to my patient through our complex clinical resources. Outside of medicine, I spend time with family and spend time doing outdoor activities and promoting healthier lifestyles.
Age:56
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hungarian, Spanish, Ukrainian
Education
University of Debrecen Medical School:Medical School
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center:Internship
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center:Residency
NPI
1841357118
Insurance plans accepted
Peter Csapoczi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Csapoczi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Csapoczi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.