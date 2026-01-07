Provider Image

Peter Godoy, DPM

No ratings available

Podiatrist (DPM)

Foot and ankle

(board certified)

Orthopedic surgery

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

Upperline Health La Mesa

619-567-1483
Fax: 619-303-7150

5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Building 3, Suite 510
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Upperline Health La Mesa

    5565 Grossmont Center Drive
    Building 3, Suite 510
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-567-1483
    Fax: 619-303-7150

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Peter Godoy, DPM

Age: 41
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1922747930

Patient Portal

Connect with Peter Godoy, DPM, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Godoy, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.