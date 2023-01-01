About Philip Botkiss, MD

I listen carefully and work with my patients to find the best solutions to effectively target their illnesses.

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education UT Southwestern Medical School : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital



Areas of focus Bipolar disease

Depression

Eating disorders

Electroconvulsive therapy

Mood disorders

Psychopharmacology

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.