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Philip D. Littlefield, MD

4.7

182 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4109
    Fax: 858-621-4044

Care schedule

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About Philip D. Littlefield, MD

I had an engineering and science background from college, but I ultimately could not resist medicine because I saw how satisfying it was to treat patients. I liked the combination of science, technology and humanity. I enjoy focusing on details and being a perfectionist, so ear surgery suits me well. I think good medical care starts with good communication, especially active listening. Patients want to be understood, not rushed, and empathy always means a lot. Of course, you also expect your doctor to make the correct diagnosis and give the best possible treatment. I spend most of my spare time outside exercising, gardening or walking the dog. I also enjoy cooking, music and watching my boys grow.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male

Education

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Fellowship
Tripler Army Medical Center: Residency
Northwestern University: Fellowship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School
Tripler Army Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1780884999

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Philip D. Littlefield, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

182 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr Littlefield is really a friend and a great dov

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

I have had a chronic condition, and have seen many doctors. Dr. Littlefield has provided the best care possible.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

This was a follow-up on a prior procedure.

Verified Patient

April 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Littlefield is excellent!!!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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