About Philip Littlefield, MD

I had an engineering and science background from college, but I ultimately could not resist medicine because I saw how satisfying it was to treat patients. I liked the combination of science, technology and humanity. I enjoy focusing on details and being a perfectionist, so ear surgery suits me well. I think good medical care starts with good communication, especially active listening. Patients want to be understood, not rushed, and empathy always means a lot. Of course, you also expect your doctor to make the correct diagnosis and give the best possible treatment. I spend most of my spare time outside exercising, gardening or walking the dog. I also enjoy cooking, music and watching my boys grow.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University : Fellowship

Tripler Army Medical Center : Residency

Northwestern University : Fellowship

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School

Tripler Army Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1780884999