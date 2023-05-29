Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Philip Littlefield, MD
I had an engineering and science background from college, but I ultimately could not resist medicine because I saw how satisfying it was to treat patients. I liked the combination of science, technology and humanity. I enjoy focusing on details and being a perfectionist, so ear surgery suits me well. I think good medical care starts with good communication, especially active listening. Patients want to be understood, not rushed, and empathy always means a lot. Of course, you also expect your doctor to make the correct diagnosis and give the best possible treatment. I spend most of my spare time outside exercising, gardening or walking the dog. I also enjoy cooking, music and watching my boys grow.
Age:50
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Fellowship
Tripler Army Medical Center:Residency
Northwestern University:Fellowship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Tripler Army Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- BAHA hearing device
- Cochlear implant
- Ear surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Skull base surgery
- Vertigo
1780884999
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Never felt rushed and answered all my questions.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
He fully explained the conditions in terms that were understandable. Described the ongoing monitoring process and implemented same.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr Littlefield and his team performed excellent, and took good care of me throughout the procedure. A great professional doing his craft
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
Dr Philip Litllefield was one of the best EENT Dr that I would highly recommended.I traveled a little bit 52 minutes but I feel good the Dr Philip Littlefield will take care of my ear issue right away.I try two EENT Dr. Before Dr P Littlefield but they are not able to resolve my issue.Thanks to Dr Littlefield now everytime I had an ear infection I schedule myself right away to Dr Littlefield
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Philip Littlefield, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Philip Littlefield, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
