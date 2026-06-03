Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Philip D. Littlefield, MD
I had an engineering and science background from college, but I ultimately could not resist medicine because I saw how satisfying it was to treat patients. I liked the combination of science, technology and humanity. I enjoy focusing on details and being a perfectionist, so ear surgery suits me well. I think good medical care starts with good communication, especially active listening. Patients want to be understood, not rushed, and empathy always means a lot. Of course, you also expect your doctor to make the correct diagnosis and give the best possible treatment. I spend most of my spare time outside exercising, gardening or walking the dog. I also enjoy cooking, music and watching my boys grow.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- BAHA hearing device
- Cochlear implant
- Ear surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Hearing testing in office
- Skull base surgery
- Vertigo
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780884999
Insurance plans accepted
Philip D. Littlefield, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
182 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr Littlefield is really a friend and a great dov
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
I have had a chronic condition, and have seen many doctors. Dr. Littlefield has provided the best care possible.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
This was a follow-up on a prior procedure.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Littlefield is excellent!!!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Philip D. Littlefield, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.