Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Contemporary Medicine
7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 370
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-277-1599
Fax: 858-225-7261
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Phoebe Jen, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1013594043
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Phoebe Jen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Phoebe Jen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.