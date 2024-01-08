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Phoebe Jen, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

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Contemporary Medicine

858-277-1599
Fax: 858-225-7261

7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 370
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Contemporary Medicine

    7695 Cardinal Ct
    Suite 370
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-277-1599
    Fax: 858-225-7261

Care schedule

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About Phoebe Jen, DO

Gender: Female
Languages: Chinese

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1013594043

Patient Portal

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