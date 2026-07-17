Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
4690 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Get directions
619-662-4100
Fax: 619-824-9076
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Phu Luong Vo, DO
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043849177
Insurance plans accepted
Phu Luong Vo, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Phu Luong Vo, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Phu Luong Vo, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.