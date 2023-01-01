Provider Image

Phu Luong Thi Vo, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    4690 El Cajon Blvd
    San Diego, CA 92115
    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-824-9076

About Phu Luong Thi Vo, DO

Age:
 33
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Spanish, Vietnamese
Education
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
St. Joseph's Medical Center - Stockton:
 Residency
NPI
1043849177

Phu Luong Thi Vo, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

