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Phu Luong Vo, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Ysidro Health Center

619-662-4100
Fax: 619-824-9076

4690 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    4690 El Cajon Blvd
    San Diego, CA 92115
    Get directions

    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-824-9076

Care schedule

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About Phu Luong Vo, DO

Age: 36
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish, Vietnamese

Education

Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
St. Joseph's Medical Center - Stockton: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1043849177

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Phu Luong Vo, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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