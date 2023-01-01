Provider Image

Poornima Khanna, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. La Maestra Family Clinic
    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    619-280-4213

About Poornima Khanna, MD

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English, Hindi
Education
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute:
 Medical School
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1598862583

Insurance plans accepted

Poornima Khanna, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

