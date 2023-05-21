Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Priya Singh, MD
The initial spark to become a physician was during my teenage years when I volunteered as an EMT. Those experiences were intense and extremely rewarding. Being a physician enables me to provide care to people in a meaningful way. I love being an oncologist, and my patients are why I come to work every day. It is a privilege to be able to care for them and their families. I strive to provide the best care I can by empowering patients with knowledge about their illnesses, and all treatment options available and helping them make their best healthcare decisions. Through this process, the close relationships that develop are what are most rewarding. It is my honor to be a part of their lives. In my spare time, I enjoy jogging, hiking, traveling, shopping, and especially spending time with my daughter and husband.
Age:46
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University Hospital, Newark Nj:Residency
Thomas Jefferson University:Internship
UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School:Medical School
Rutgers University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Lung cancer
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Sickle cell anemia
NPI
1265502876
Insurance plans accepted
Priya Singh, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
137 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Singh cares about her patients. She takes time with them. I didn't feel rushed
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Very detailed with explanation
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Dr. made my daughter & me (patient) feel that comfort never like she was ready to finish appt. & walk out. Made me feel at ease.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Singh is kind, gentle, very knowledgeable, and a great listener! The thorough attention she gave me during my visit was comforting and helped greatly in understanding and preparing for my health journey. I am looking forward to continuing my care with her! :)
Special recognitions
