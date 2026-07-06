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Priya C. Singh, MD

4.9

183 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809

8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-6622
    Fax: 858-939-6809

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6770
    Fax: 619-644-6775

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

8010 Frost St.

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Thursday

About Priya C. Singh, MD

It is my privilege to be able to care for patients and their families. I strive to empower patients with knowledge about the disease process and evidence-based treatment options, and to provide support, guidance, therapy and care during their journey with cancer and hematologic disorders. I cherish the time that patients share with me and the close relationships that develop in this process. In my spare time, I enjoy jogging, traveling, shopping, and spending time with my family.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

University Hospital, Newark Nj: Residency
Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School: Medical School
Thomas Jefferson University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265502876

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Priya C. Singh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

183 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Absolutely would recommend Dr. Singh and her staff.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

I am so blessed to have been assigned to Dr. Singh. So informative, caring and knowledgeable!

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr. Singh is the best. She listens, is thorough in her care recommendations and is truly interested in my health.

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Very good experience

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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