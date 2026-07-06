About Priya C. Singh, MD

It is my privilege to be able to care for patients and their families. I strive to empower patients with knowledge about the disease process and evidence-based treatment options, and to provide support, guidance, therapy and care during their journey with cancer and hematologic disorders. I cherish the time that patients share with me and the close relationships that develop in this process. In my spare time, I enjoy jogging, traveling, shopping, and spending time with my family.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female



Education University Hospital, Newark Nj : Residency

Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School : Medical School

Thomas Jefferson University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.