From no symptoms to an unexpected cancer diagnosis
Dana Weinstein, 64, has no relatives with pancreatic cancer. In 2023, she was shocked to learn she had pancreatic cancer, as she also had no symptoms.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
Tuesday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Monday
Thursday
It is my privilege to be able to care for patients and their families. I strive to empower patients with knowledge about the disease process and evidence-based treatment options, and to provide support, guidance, therapy and care during their journey with cancer and hematologic disorders. I cherish the time that patients share with me and the close relationships that develop in this process. In my spare time, I enjoy jogging, traveling, shopping, and spending time with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1265502876
Priya C. Singh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
183 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Absolutely would recommend Dr. Singh and her staff.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
I am so blessed to have been assigned to Dr. Singh. So informative, caring and knowledgeable!
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr. Singh is the best. She listens, is thorough in her care recommendations and is truly interested in my health.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Very good experience
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Priya C. Singh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Priya C. Singh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Priya C. Singh, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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