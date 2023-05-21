About Priya Singh, MD

The initial spark to become a physician was during my teenage years when I volunteered as an EMT. Those experiences were intense and extremely rewarding. Being a physician enables me to provide care to people in a meaningful way. I love being an oncologist, and my patients are why I come to work every day. It is a privilege to be able to care for them and their families. I strive to provide the best care I can by empowering patients with knowledge about their illnesses, and all treatment options available and helping them make their best healthcare decisions. Through this process, the close relationships that develop are what are most rewarding. It is my honor to be a part of their lives. In my spare time, I enjoy jogging, hiking, traveling, shopping, and especially spending time with my daughter and husband.

Education University Hospital, Newark Nj : Residency

Thomas Jefferson University : Internship

UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School : Medical School

Rutgers University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



