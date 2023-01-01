Purushotham Kotha, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Location and phone
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 400
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Purushotham Kotha, MD
I decided to choose a career in medicine to provide selfless service. My philosophy of care is to provide comprehensive cardiac care prevention. This includes diagnosis, tests to confirm the diagnosis, and to treat optimally with an emphasis on lifestyle changes, nutrition, physical activity, and stress management. In my spare time, I enjoy the outdoors, long walks, music and writing.
Age:75
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Our Lady of Mercy Hospital:Residency
University Hospital of South Manchester:Internship
Deborah Heart and Lung Center:Fellowship
Gandhi Medical College (India):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Hypertension
NPI
1093730814
Insurance plans accepted
Purushotham Kotha, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Purushotham Kotha, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Purushotham Kotha, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
