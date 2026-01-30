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Purushotham Kotha, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

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In-network insurance plans

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8860 Center Dr

619-229-1995

8860 Center Dr
Suite 400
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. 8860 Center Dr
    Suite 400
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-229-1995

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About Purushotham Kotha, MD

I decided to choose a career in medicine to provide selfless service. My philosophy of care is to provide comprehensive cardiac care prevention. This includes diagnosis, tests to confirm the diagnosis, and to treat optimally with an emphasis on lifestyle changes, nutrition, physical activity, and stress management. In my spare time, I enjoy the outdoors, long walks, music and writing.

Age: 78
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: Hindi, Telugu

Education

Our Lady of Mercy Hospital: Residency
University Hospital of South Manchester: Internship
Deborah Heart and Lung Center: Fellowship
Gandhi Medical College (India): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1093730814

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Insurance plans accepted

Purushotham Kotha, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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