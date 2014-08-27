Scheduling not available for this provider
About R. Stuart Weeks, MD
I aim to provide excellent care as efficiently and compassionately as possible.
Age:83
In practice since:1972
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
Baltimore City Hospital:Internship
University of Chicago:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1780612101
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
R. Stuart Weeks, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from R. Stuart Weeks, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
R. Stuart Weeks, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from R. Stuart Weeks, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.