Rachael Allen, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Sharp Community

(over age 18 only)

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

800-765-2737
Fax: 858-450-9451

5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121

About Rachael Allen, DO

Age: 38
Gender: Female

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

1801275391

