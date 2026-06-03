Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Rady Children's Hospital
3020 Childrens Way
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rachel Marano, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1043673528
Insurance plans accepted
Rachel Marano, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rachel Marano, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rachel Marano, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.