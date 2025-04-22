Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Rachel C. Palma, DO
I care for my patients in the same way I care for members of my family.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1447455241
Insurance plans accepted
Rachel C. Palma, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
206 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Palma is very thorough. She addresses all my concerns.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
4.0
Yes, I would recommend friends and family.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
DR. Palma was very Personal and professionelInformative. Excellent experience!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rachel C. Palma, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.