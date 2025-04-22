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Rachel C. Palma, DO

4.8

206 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Rachel C. Palma, DO

I care for my patients in the same way I care for members of my family.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1447455241

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rachel C. Palma, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

206 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Palma is very thorough. She addresses all my concerns.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

4.0

Yes, I would recommend friends and family.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

DR. Palma was very Personal and professionelInformative. Excellent experience!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Ole W. Snyder, MD

 

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.