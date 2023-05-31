Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 Excellent doctor! I feel very lucky to have Dr. Palma as my doctor. She listens, takes the time to explain things, and makes me feel important. Also, doesn't rush to get me out the door.

Verified Patient May 23, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Rachel Palma is a kind, considerate, good listener concerned about my health very caring. I hope all health provider are like her.

Verified Patient May 20, 2023 5.0 Nurse Isabella, was also extremely helpful in giving us instructions on how to update gender changes in Maxwell's medical record - which will facilitate an easier less complicated future doctor visits for Maxwell.