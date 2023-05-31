Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
About Rachel Palma, DO
I care for my patients in the same way I care for members of my family.
Age:47
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
NPI
1447455241
Insurance plans accepted
Rachel Palma, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
116 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor! I feel very lucky to have Dr. Palma as my doctor. She listens, takes the time to explain things, and makes me feel important. Also, doesn't rush to get me out the door.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Rachel Palma is a kind, considerate, good listener concerned about my health very caring. I hope all health provider are like her.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Nurse Isabella, was also extremely helpful in giving us instructions on how to update gender changes in Maxwell's medical record - which will facilitate an easier less complicated future doctor visits for Maxwell.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
4.0
Good
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rachel Palma, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rachel Palma, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
