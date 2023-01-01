Provider Image

Rachel Stones, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    619-255-9155
  2. La Maestra Community Health Centers
    217 Highland Ave
    National City, CA 91950
    619-434-7908

4060 Fairmount Ave
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
La Maestra Community Health Centers
217 Highland Ave
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Rachel Stones, MD

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:
 Residency
University of Chicago:
 Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:
 Internship
NPI
1720583040

Rachel Stones, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

