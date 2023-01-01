Rachel Van Hollebeke, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services1620 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rachel Van Hollebeke, MD
Age:37
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
NPI
1497217756
Insurance plans accepted
Rachel Van Hollebeke, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
