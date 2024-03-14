Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation Metro3444 Kearny Villa Road
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123-1964
Get directions619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
About Rafid Asfar, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic
Education
Al Nahrain university/school of medicine:Medical School
Hurley Medical Center:Residency
Wayne State University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639468747
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Rafid Asfar, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rafid Asfar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
