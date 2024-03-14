Provider Image

Rafid Asfar, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Rheumatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
(over age 16 only)
Location and phone

  1. Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation Metro
    3444 Kearny Villa Road
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123-1964
    Get directions
    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001
  2. Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista
    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions
    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001

About Rafid Asfar, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Arabic
Education
Al Nahrain university/school of medicine:
 Medical School
Hurley Medical Center:
 Residency
Wayne State University:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639468747
Rafid Asfar, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

