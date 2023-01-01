Rafid Kasir, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Orthopaedic Associates4060 4th Ave
Suite 700
San Diego, CA 92103
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rafid Kasir, MD
Age:33
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1306367354
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rafid Kasir, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.