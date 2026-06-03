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Rafid Kasir, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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San Diego Orthopaedic Associates

619-299-8500

4060 4th Ave
Suite 700
San Diego, CA 92103

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Orthopaedic Associates

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 700
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-299-8500

Care schedule

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About Rafid Kasir, MD

Age: 36
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

University of Connecticut: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship
William Beaumont Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1306367354

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