Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Neighborhood Healthcare10039 Vine St
Lakeside, CA 92040
Get directions833-867-4642
Fax: 360-462-2444
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rakesh Patel, MD
Age:51
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
NPI
1205861010
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Rakesh Patel, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rakesh Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rakesh Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.