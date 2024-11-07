Provider Image

Rakhesh Guttikonda, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Plastic surgery (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Ortho 1 Medical Group

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 230
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    858-435-7282
    Fax: 858-435-3723

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Rakhesh Guttikonda, DO

Gender:

 Male

Education

St. Barnabas Medical Center:

 Internship

St. Barnabas Medical Center:

 Fellowship

Kansas City University:

 Medical School

St. Barnabas Medical Center:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1073889465

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rakhesh Guttikonda, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.