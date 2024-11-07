Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Ortho 1 Medical Group230 Prospect Pl
Suite 230
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions858-435-7282
Fax: 858-435-3723
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rakhesh Guttikonda, DO
Gender:Male
Education
St. Barnabas Medical Center:Internship
St. Barnabas Medical Center:Fellowship
Kansas City University:Medical School
St. Barnabas Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1073889465
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rakhesh Guttikonda, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rakhesh Guttikonda, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.