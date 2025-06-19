Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
FocusHealth Santee
9225 Carlton Hills Blvd
Unit 4
Santee, CA 92071-7901
Get directions
619-258-4000
Fax: 619-448-1467
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About Ramanpreet Brar, MD
Education
NPI
1891221073
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Ramanpreet Brar, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramanpreet Brar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramanpreet Brar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.